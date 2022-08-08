Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8: Who needs saving?

At midnight Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8 is going to arrive on Hulu, and it goes without saying that we are hyped! There is a blackout at the Arconia, and of course this is something that could lead to some answers … but also some characters in danger. Of course, we think that this is the sort of story that will bring more than just one thing to the table.

Going into “Hello, Darkness,” it makes sense to think that Lucy is going to be the one in danger — consider that photo that Glitter Guy has in their possession! However, you do still have to wonder if things are really that simple, since they never really are in this world.

Have your watched our new Only Murders in the Building theory video?

So why would Glitter Guy be after Lucy? If this is the murderer, it’s possible they saw her the night of Bunny’s death and Lucy doesn’t realize it — they may be threatened by what she knows. However, you can’t forget that out of all the pictures that they have in their possession, they’ve got one featuring Lucy AND Charles. Why is that important? It may be more about Charles than anyone first suspects.

What we know about Bunny’s death is that somehow, that painting featuring his dad is tied into it. There’s a deeper past with this man and the Arconia than perhaps we know, and if Lucy is a target in the blackout, it could just be a way to further get to Charles. There’s something that Glitter Guy may want from him. Or, they may just want to frame him and see it as the best possible option to their own ability to stay out of prison.

What do you think we’re going to see on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8?

