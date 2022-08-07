YOU season 4 premiere date: The most likely months

There’s a good chance that you are eagerly awaiting a YOU season 4 premiere date over at Netflix. How can you not? Our hope is that the series will be back at some point later this year, especially since the show started off production this past spring.

So what months actually make the most sense for Penn Badgley and the rest of the cast? There are a few well worth considering here, especially when you consider when season 3 aired and also the show’s immense popularity. Once it is ready to go, we can’t imagine that the aforementioned streaming service is going to want to wait on it for all that long.

For now, it feels pretty clear that an August and September premiere date are off the table. Netflix tends to give you all of their episodes at once, and we just don’t think there’s time to edit together the latest chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story and have it be completed in a high-quality form. October could even be dodgy depending on how much post-production time each episode needs, but closer to the end of the month could be feasible.

In general, though, a window of November 2022 to January 2023 makes the most sense, largely because YOU should perform rather well in this spot, especially as temperatures cool off and more and more people flock inside. This is also one of those shows that wouldn’t benefit from a long layoff, mostly because it’s well-worth remembering Marienne, the latest subject of Joe’s obsession, and some of what happened at the end of season 3.

No matter when the series comes back, let’s just hope for a firm premiere-date announcement soon! You can head over here to get some other updates now.

