Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 10: Liz’s secret exposed?

Are you ready for Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 10 to arrive on The CW next week? It very much feels like we’re in the home stretch. There is only so much story left for the science-fiction series and before the final curtain drops, a lot of things are going to be blown out in the open.

So what are we talking about here? Well, for starters, Liz’s secret could be exposed, and there could be a pretty unexpected ripple effect with that. We of course want to see great things for Liz and Max before the series ends, but whoever said the final journey was going to be peaceful?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While all of this is happening, let’s just say that some other characters have a problem of their own as a missing-persons case is starting to become more and more dire. Just take a look at the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 10 synopsis below for more:

A SINKING FEELING – Max (Nathan Dean) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begin to uncover what Liz (Jeanine Mason) has been hiding, leading her to make a rash decision. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggle as their trail to locating their missing friends runs cold. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Ashley Charbonnet and Sarah Tarkoff (#410). Original airdate 8/15/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over into episode 11, and we tend to think that we’re going to see a chain of events more or less for the rest of the series. At this point, the stakes are far too high for anything else to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Roswell, New Mexico right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates pertaining to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







