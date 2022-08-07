Succession season 4 premiere date: The (current) feasible window

We know that a Succession season 4 is coming — heck, it is currently in production! That brings us to the next subject, and that is simply learning more about when it will be released.

Of course, the folks at HBO aren’t going to be all too willing to share a premiere date anytime soon; typically, they’ll do that two or three months before the actual release. We’re hoping to get something this fall, but could that be too optimistic? A lot of it depends on how far the show is in the filming process, especially since premiere-cable dramas often do not start airing until the cast and crew are wrapped on-set.

With the information we now have, we think that there’s a potential four-month window as to when the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series could return: Some point between February and May. HBO programming boss Casey Bloys has already said that he expects season 4 to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, and that means it would need to premiere before June. That’s one thing to consider, and another will be where Succession sits on the calendar. Our feeling is that Perry Mason, The Nevers, and The Last of Us are three of the shows we will see either late this year or in early 2023. The White Lotus is seemingly set for October. We imagine that Succession will be after all of them, but timeslots and even particular days have to be considered. (Is it possible that The Nevers and/or Perry Mason could air on Mondays?)

No matter when Succession season 4 comes back, we expect fireworks — that’s pretty inevitable given the crazy betrayal featuring Tom at the end of season 3.

What do you think is a realistic Succession season 4 premiere date?

