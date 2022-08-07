Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Faulty campaigns (day 33)

The Veto Ceremony is likely coming in about 24 hours in the Big Brother 24 house, and there certainly is a lot of activity within! People are playing. Not all of them may be playing well, but they are playing and it is easy to give some credit to that.

With this in mind, let’s talk about Terrance spending some time this afternoon trying to convince Joseph of all people to be on board with getting Monte out … and then going back to Daniel acting as though he was successful in his pitch. (He wasn’t.) This entire plan is funny since for starters, Terrance would have to stay on the block alongside Monte and Joseph for it to happen. (Michael & Brittany have the Veto, for those who do not know.) He doesn’t know about the Leftovers, but Terrance should at least be aware that Monte and Joseph are close. This isn’t a plan that makes a good bit of sense.

The irony in this Monte plan is that people pitching it — whether it be Alyssa, Jasmine, or Terrance — are making Michael more confident in keeping him. It’s ammo to show Monte that nobody outside of the Leftovers has his book! This week may have brought Michael closer to that part of the alliance for now, and he’s more wary of Kyle after he’s been so paranoid about going on the block and alliances that don’t even exist. Daniel still remains the target.

Michael told all of us live feeders this afternoon that eventually, he would need to cut down the Leftovers; after all, he wants Taylor, Brittany, Indy, and Jasmine in the final five with him and he thinks he could beat all of them. He recognizes that Taylor would be the biggest threat of the bunch and he’s right; with all of the adversity she’s overcome this season already, she’d easily win at the final two.

