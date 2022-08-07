Magnum PI legend, original TC Roger E. Mosley dead at 83

Some truly sad news has come out this morning that impacts the entire Magnum PI community. Iconic actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing Theodore “TC” Calvin on the original series starring Tom Selleck, has died at the age of 83. The news was first confirmed today in a Facebook post by his daughter Ch-a Mosley:

“He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

In addition to playing the original TC role, Mosley appeared on the more recent Magnum PI reboot (now moving to NBC for season 5) in the role of John Booky. Stephen Hill (who plays the new version of TC) has spoken in the past about the bond he had with Mosley and some of the stories that he shared across his time on the show. Mosley brought a lot of nostalgia to the reboot, as there are a number of viewers out there who grew up watching the original. Selleck has never been able to appear on the new Magnum, in part due to his production comments to Blue Bloods.

What we love about the image above of Mosley and Hill is that it is pure joy — two men associated with the same character across decades getting to do something totally unexpected and different. It’s one of our favorites.

We imagine that the new Magnum will do something to pay homage to Mosley at some point in the upcoming fifth season, knowing full well what he meant to the extended ohana over the past several decades.

Beyond the Magnum PI world, Mosley’s credits were immense, including such classic shows as Sanford and Son, The Love Boat, The Rockford Files, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Las Vegas, and Walker, Texas Ranger. He was an actor who brought so much wisdom and passion to any role that he did.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mosley’s faming during what has to be an emotional and difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

