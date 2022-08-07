Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12: Back to secrecy

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 is poised to arrive on AMC in just over 24 hours — but what exactly is out there about it?

Well, this is where things start to get a little bit complicated. After releasing a few teases early about the “Breaking Bad” episode last week in advance, they are being extremely coy this time around. We can at least share a few different things we know about episode 12 within, so read on.

First, let’s talk about the title — or, what we at least think the title is. “Waterworks” has been the rumored episode 12 name for a while now, but it has not been confirmed as of this writing. This could be a reference to the tears that are running down our face at the end; or, it could be a reference to where Kim Wexler is working now, per that phone call we saw with Gene Takovic and someone (we don’t know who yet) at the payphone. Given that Rhea Seehorn is going to be on Talking Saul tomorrow night, we do personally think that she is going to be featured within this episode in some form.

The teaser for this episode features sirens, and that in itself is a pretty bad sign for Gene. Is he getting caught after the break-in at the end of this past episode? This is definitely something to be concerned about, but we have no confirmation as of now. There are no official photos for episode 12, either. Just know that we will be seeing more of Walt and Jesse, so within these remaining episodes, prepare to see the show playing around a little with time.

