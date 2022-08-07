Evil season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: David’s next move…

Next week on Evil season 3 episode 10, you’re going to see an epic finale, potentially one like no other. There are a number of components at the center of it, but the theme of revenge could perhaps be the most prominent. Also, regret.

One of the things that the Paramount+ show has always allowed us to see are the various layers of faith. There are devout characters in this story, but also ones who clearly are flawed and struggle with temptation and trauma. For David moving forward, the struggle will be the death of Monsignor Korecki, among other things. The two were not always on the same page, but they did have a longstanding relationship and he was a mentor-of-sorts to Mike Colter’s character. His death is difficult; the fact that it came due to Leland is even more so. This is a guy who could have, in theory, been stopped a while ago. Why didn’t that happen?

In this finale, we imagine Kristen, David, and other characters will try to restore at least some balance to the world … but the main issue here is how exactly they plan on doing that. It’s not going to be altogether easy to remove all threats given that some are ever-present. We see this finale as them making more of a best effort.

The good news is that entering this episode, we know with full confidence already that an Evil season 4 is coming. This at least takes that concern off of our mind for a little while. On the flip side, this does also mean that there could be a big cliffhanger at the end here you have to prepare for.

