Is Shannon Thornton leaving P-Valley and her role of Keyshawn following this weekend’s new episode? It is fair to wonder? Just consider what just happened!

At the conclusion of season 2 episode 9 titled “Snow,” we saw the character heading out of The Pynk, leaving a message behind in lipstick before being confronted by Uncle Clifford. Is that how she really wants to go out? Ultimately, the two have had their issues, but Clifford knows what Keyshawn has gone through and what she’s battled against for so much of her life. This is one of the reasons why we had that enormous spotlight on her earlier this season.

If there was a chance for her to get away from all of the chaos and pain she experienced, it makes some sense for her to do that. It also makes sense for the goodbye to be abrupt, since there isn’t a whole lot of time to make anything happen. This is a reflection of life, where you often wish you had so much more time to make the farewells happen, but the reality is you often don’t. You just have to make the most of what lies ahead of you.

As for whether or not Keyshawn is truly gone from the world of this show, we could be stuck waiting until the finale. This was certainly an eventful episode even leading up to that goodbye; just consider what happened with her and Diamond, right in the middle of the chaos at The Pynk! There was so much work that was put into this grand re-opening, even with the place at 50% capacity. Yet, so much of it was marred by what went down right in the middle of Lil Murda’s performance.

Odds are, the finale’s probably going to give us at least some answers right away … we just gotta wait those seven days.

Related – Be sure to get more news on P-Valley, including some other thoughts on the finale

What did you think about the events of P-Valley season 2 episode 8?

Are you going to miss Shannon Thornton if this is the end of the character? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







