Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: About Jukebox’s mother…

Can you believe that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere is coming in just one week’s time? That is a cause worthy of celebration! We’re going to see action, drama, and a lot of other big stuff as the title character gets back to Queen. Malcolm Howard is still alive, and that’s gonna be a big problem following what we ended up seeing in the season 1 finale.

As the season goes along, we do think there’s going to be some other big stuff that you’re going to see play out, and that includes getting a chance to learn about some of the supporting characters! This is, of course, where Jukebox’s mother enters the picture. and she will play a pretty significant role in what lies ahead.

If you missed the news last year, LeToya Luckett is coming on board season 2 in this aforementioned role, and you could have a chance to see her as early as episode 2. For a little more news about that, go ahead and check out the synopsis right now:

Raq learns she may have a snitch and tasks Marvin with confirming the rumor. Lou brings in a potential new artist, but he and Crown disagree. Kanan helps Famous sell mix tapes. Jukebox tracks down her estranged mother.

We don’t think that Jukebox is going to get everything she wants out of her mother right away, mostly because that’s just an impossible thing to imagine right now. Remember that there’s a lot of history here, and that is something that could be explored over time.

