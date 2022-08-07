Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date revealed at OWN

Curious to learn the Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date over at OWN? Well, let’s just say you won’t be waiting too long.

This weekend, the cable network announced that on Tuesday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the final season will officially kick off. Obviously, it’s hard to say goodbye to a show like this after so many years, but it’s also pretty darn hard to be sad. This is a fantastic run! So few shows, especially on cable, end up getting to this point.

For those who haven’t heard, Ava DuVernay is going to return as director for the series finale, which will allow her to bookend the emotional series about family, community, and overcoming obstacles. We imagine that there will be plenty more of the latter over the course of the final season. After all, doesn’t that feel like the only way things are going to go?

Because this final season was announced and figured out in advance, it is going to allow the writers an opportunity to come up with a proper ending for all of the characters. We expect a chance to see some people happy, and then also callbacks to a number of other things that we’ve seen over the course of the series. The last season is an opportunity for the show to honor its own, and deliver what is hopefully going to deliver an unforgettable final chapter stuffed full of a wide array of twists and turns. We just hope that it lives up to the hype.

Of course, we imagine a lot more content related to the final season coming out in the final season. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Check out some other news on Queen Sugar right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 7?

Are you sad that this is the final season, and is there any one storyline you want to see above all others? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







