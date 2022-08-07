Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto aftermath & plans

Yesterday in the Big Brother 24 house, we had the Power of Veto Competition — now, we have a chance to see whether or not it gets used.

First, a quick reminder for those who are a little behind: Michael is Head of Household! On Friday night, he chose to nominate for eviction the combination of Terrance, Monte, and Joseph, who are all together thanks to the Festie Bestie twist. Michael & Brittany then won the Veto, and that gave the HoH all the power to figure out his move. (It’s also making him into a huge target in the near future, but we can cross that bridge when we come to it.)

Overnight, there were absolutely a number of interesting conversations, but the most interesting one was seeing so many people, whether it be Jasmine, Alyssa, or Terrance, all push that Monte end up being taken out this week. (Yes, Terrance would have to be taken out for that.) They advocated for keeping nominations the same, and thought they could get the votes to make it happen. If Jasmine, Alyssa, Indy, and Daniel voted the same way and Brittany joined them, they could have a certain measure of control.

However, these discussions seem to have made Michael more intent on getting out Daniel this week, as he feels like a lot of these people are clearly working together. Them targeting Monte also disproves the nonsense theory from Kyle that there could be another Cookout forming in the house. He may end this week a little more sketchy of Kyle, but that’s something that was bound to happen from the moment Kyle and Alyssa amped up their showmance. It was really only a matter of time before he started to put a lot more attention on himself with that.

What do you think is going to happen with the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

What do you think is going to happen with the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

