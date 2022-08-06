Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Two possible windows?

We subscribe to the belief that it is never too early to start talking about a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date. After all, the show is popular enough to merit such discussion! Season 4 shattered some major records at Netflix and with that in mind, we’re keen to look even more towards what the future will hold.

First and foremost, though, we have to present yet another reminder that we’re going to be waiting a long time — a really long time. The writers’ room is open for new episodes, and that’s the first hopeful sign more good stuff is already being prepped in terms of the endgame. (Remember, season 5 is going to be the final one — not that we’re trying to be a downer here.)

So while we don’t imagine the show will be filmed and ready to go until 2024, we do still tend to think Netflix is already circling possible dates. This is just something that they have to do for the sake of their business! We don’t think there will be as long of a hiatus this time around, mostly because there is no global health crisis that they’re going to be stuck dealing with.

The two periods of time we would specifically watch or Memorial Day Weekend 2024 and then around July 4 — Stranger Things has used both of these windows before to launch new episodes, and for good reason. This is where they completely command the narrative and if you are Netflix, this is something that you 100% want. If the show isn’t ready at either one of these points (given the special effects required, that’s very well possible), you can also look at Labor Day Weekend as a definite possibility within that same year.

