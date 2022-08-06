Doctor Who season 14: Could Matt Smith ever return?

Given that we are going to be seeing David Tennant return soon for Doctor Who as the ever-popular character, could Matt Smith do the same? We know that he is one of the more-popular leading men, and we’ll say that personally, he is the first Doctor who we enjoyed from start to finish as a viewer.

Suffice it to say, we would really love to see him come back someday, but it is far from a sure thing. In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the upcoming star of House of the Dragon made it clear that he isn’t saying no to the prospect of an appearance, but it would have to be a perfect situation for it to happen:

“Maybe, if it was the right script. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve got too old now. It would have to be really right.”

We certainly do not think he’s too old! David was the Doctor before him, and he has reprised the role in live-action form on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Smith still isn’t as old as Peter Capaldi was when he took on the part; it really just comes down to the story. We do agree with Smith in that you don’t want to do the role again just to do it; there are so many fond memories of his version of the character, so you want it to be special and mean a lot to people who are out there.

So, at least for now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best. Also, remember that there is one more episode coming featuring Jodie Whittaker! That has gotten somewhat lost in the shuffle in between Tennant’s return and Ncuti Gatwa coming on board as the new lead.

