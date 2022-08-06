Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto scenarios (day 32)

The Power of Veto Competition has yet to begin today in the Big Brother 24 house, and there could be a simple reason for it. The weather is pretty darn hot! It’s a good 90 degrees where the Big Brother house is located and if this is a physical competition, they could start it a little later. (We’ve seen them compete in warmer temperatures before, but still — watch them start this in an hour now that we’ve said this.)

As we all collectively wait for the comp to kick off, there have been some conversations in the house, and some could have a long-term impact on the game beyond this week … even if the plan this time around doesn’t change.

First, a summary. Michael is Head of Household and last night, he nominated the three-person team of Terrance, Monte, and Joseph. The current plan seems to be backdooring Daniel, who 100% expects it at this point after he wasn’t picked for Veto. (Jasmine & Turner are playing instead.) Yet, Michael isn’t 100% certain on that plan as of yet, given that Daniel has no one and this could garner him an ally down the road if he needs it. He might do something different depending on what happens; he wants to win Veto, mostly because it gives him options.

Meanwhile, Michael & Brittany spoke with Kyle this afternoon about the structure within the Leftovers — Kyle seems to think that they can get Turner on board and with those four plus Taylor, they’d have a 5-2 numbers advantage against Monte & Joseph. Kyle’s irrational paranoia towards Monte is super-frustrating, and he’s become an almost different player since the Alyssa showmance started. He’s worried about a possible Cookout redux that doesn’t exist! We wouldn’t mind him being booted at this point, but there’s no evidence of that happening. (Kyle did say that he’d rather see Jasmine, Indy, or Terrance go this week versus Daniel, but he doesn’t have control of that.)

