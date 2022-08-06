NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Another peek behind the scenes!

If you find yourself excited for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS, here is very much a reminder that are not alone. The show has been in production for a few weeks now, and we tend to imagine the cast and crew are cooking up some exciting stuff.

Want to get a small taste of it now? Then just look to the bottom of this article! There, you can see a picture courtesy of Medalion Rahimi (Fatima) of herself alongside Caleb Castille (Rountree), Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks), and Daniela Ruah (Kensi). These four are of course a huge part of the ensemble at this point, and we imagine that they will all have some pretty exciting stuff to do coming up this season.

So what are we anticipating right now? Of course, plenty of action, but also potentially some new faces. Given that the Katya story was resolved near the end of season 13, we wouldn’t be all that shocked if we see another Big Bad surface at some point. That could be Kessler for at least a part of the season, but we tend to think some other foes could surface, as well. We’re also hoping that Rahimi gets some more personal stuff to play for Fatima outside of the job; this sort of insight is always something we enjoy on a show like this.

Remember that season 14 of NCIS: LA is going to premiere on Sunday, October 9, and we imagine that more previews will air as we get closer. Unfortunately, it remains very much to be seen if this is going to be the final season or not. A good bit of patience may be required when it comes to that.

