The Morning Show season 3 work begins; premiere date talk

For everyone out there who is excited for The Morning Show season 3 to premiere, we come bearing great news! Work has begun on the latest episodes for the Apple TV+ drama, and that leads to more speculation as to when these episodes will air.

So what can we share right now? In a post on Twitter, actress Karen Pittman shared an image of the costume department from the third season — confirmation that work is very-much now underway on these new episodes! We know that it took a good while to get to this point, but that really isn’t all that much of a shock. There is a new showrunner on board and that transition takes time; also, you can’t forget that this is a busy cast who works on other projects when they’re not filming this show.

Now, let’s get to the part of the article where we look far ahead — when could you actually see some of these episodes on the air? At the moment, the earliest that we’d expect the series back in in the first half of 2023. While it could be possible in theory for Apple to release something in December, it feels like they’d have to rush things along and we’re not sure they need to do that. Given that they have another season of Ted Lasso on the way, they are pretty secure for at least the rest of this year.

If they want season 3 to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys (and we tend to think that they do), they will need to release these episodes before the start of June. That does feel feasible, but it depends on how long the editing process takes and also if Apple is really prioritizing that at the moment.

For the time being, let’s just be happy that more episodes are on the way!

