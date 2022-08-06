When Calls the Heart season 10 filming: New BTS tease!

Filming for When Calls the Heart season 10 has been going on for a little while now but in general, we’d describe things as relatively low-key. The cast and crew haven’t shared too many major teases yet for what lies ahead and with that in mind, we will take more or less whatever we can hyping up the story to come.

Luckily today, we do have a great behind-the-scenes tease courtesy of Natasha Burnett! In a post on Twitter, you can see the actress present below a new tease for Minnie and Joseph Canfield as we get into the new season. We tend to think that both will remain central to Hope Valley as we get into the new season, and of course we’re excited to see what unfolds. They’ve been one of the best additions from the past few seasons and brought so much to the town.

Will season 10 start with a time jump, or with any new characters entering the picture? These are just some of the things that we are currently left to wonder, and we sure hope that some more news on all of that will be coming in the near future. Otherwise, we could be stuck waiting a pretty long time to see what is coming up next. Unless some word comes out on a Christmas Special soon, we are otherwise going to assume that a new season probably will not premiere until we get around to February or March of the new year. Given that Chesapeake Shores is ending this summer, we think When Calls the Heart is more important than ever. It represents a very specific era of Hallmark Channel programming and we really hope that it doesn’t go anywhere in the near future.

Also, let’s hope for some new footage of the Canfields, Elizabeth, Lucas, and some other characters a little bit later this year — just to tide us over a little bit better.

