Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Beginning of the buildup

For everyone out there hoping for more news on Yellowjackets season 2, it feels like we’re on the verge of something big. It may not be a premiere date as of yet, but we know that the cast and crew are starting to spend a LOT more time together.

This week already there’s been a good influx of news, including a Hollywood Reporter cover featuring Melanie Lynskey and the other adult actors. Now, the cast has reunited for an Emmy party in celebration / promotion of some of their recent nominations.

The timing of this reunion is of course no mere coincidence, as everyone is going to be start production on new episodes this month. There is a good chance that Showtime will announce this in some shape or form, and with that, they could include an approximate timeframe for when it could premiere. We’ve mentioned it before, but we still are holding out hope for a December launch — just don’t be shocked if we’re waiting until 2023, either. This is a highly ambitious show and the producers will take their time to perfect it.

One thing we’ll say is that amidst all of this press, everyone has done a good job keeping so many secrets about the story moving forward. Some of that may be due to the cast not seeing the scripts far in advance, but it’s impressive that we actually don’t know that much more than what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale.

