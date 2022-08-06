BMF season 2 premiere date: All of the factors at play

If you are still eternally curious about a BMF season 2 premiere date over at Starz, you are 100% not alone. This is a show that had a lot of attention around itself for season 1, but there’s been relative radio silence as to when season will air.

So what is going on here? A lot of it simply has to do with the rather packed roster at Starz, and the network trying their best to find a good spot for it. Since there is no date yet, we’re hard-pressed to think it will air in August, and we’re starting to question September to go along with it. We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is starting in a little over a week, and there are some projects coming including Heels, Hightown, and Power Book II: Ghost. All three shows have finished production on their current seasons. The Serpent Queen is also premiering in September, and that means there is one fewer timeslot available.

As of right now, the earliest we could theoretically see BMF returning is October or November, but even that is a great uncertainty right now. What Starz as a network has to figure out is the timeslot that makes the most sense for them and for the series’ overall success. At least there is less for them to worry about here in terms of whether or not viewers will discover the show; season 1 was a commercial success, so they probably know viewers will discover it no matter what.

For right now, patience will be key — if you’re not going to give us a season 2 premiere date, though, we’d at least be happy to get some footage! Anything to give us a better sense at this point as to when the show is back would be greatly appreciated.

