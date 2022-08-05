Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks, cast preparing for work

We know that we are still a handful of weeks away from Magnum PI season 5 premiering on NBC, but there are things that happen in advance! Television is so much more of a year-long process than you would ever think from watching an episode, and different things tend to happen at different times.

If you missed the news earlier this week, we reported that the writers are hard at work on new scripts for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, we’re sure that the production staff in Hawaii will be spending the time before Labor Day working to prepare things on set. This means finding locations, getting sets together, or simply just making sure everything is properly prepared for filming to run smoothly. By the time the actors are on set, the goal is to have to that filming runs efficiently and there aren’t many delays.

So what is the cast up to in the time leading up to the premiere? There is still work to be done! In a post below on Instagram, Perdita Weeks (Higgins) seems to reference some of it in a joking manner. She could be referring to another project with her “back to work” message, but we could see this be her training for what can be a physically demanding job. Higgins is a former MI6 agent, and we have seen her in a number of chase and/or action sequences. Weeks wouldn’t do all of her own stunts for the sake of safety, but the cast does work hard to make every action-packed moment as believable as possible.

As for some other things the cast may be doing to prepare for production, some of it may be mundane like preparing their accommodations out in Hawaii for those who don’t live there full-time. There are also wardrobe fittings, meetings, and simply just getting settled out there. You do have to get used to the time change, especially since work often can take place early in the morning.

Remember that Magnum PI season 5 is currently slated to premiere in 2023 — we will have more news on it in due time!

What do you most want to see from Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the Magnum PI cast moving into season 5?

