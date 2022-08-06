Only Murders in the Building season 2: Is Charles’ dad alive?

Now that we’re so deep into Only Murders in the Building season 2, it feels like the perfect time to get into some theories again.

In particular, there is one big discussion and/or mystery that is worth a deeper dive here, and it revolves around the simple subject of Charles-Haden Savage’s dad. This is a guy we haven’t seen on the show since the start of the season, when he appeared in flashbacks. Yet, his presence continues to loom in some interesting ways.

For starters, consider the fact that fathers have been a huge theme of the show all season. We saw it with Oliver and Will, and on this past episode, we learned about Mabel’s father and the illness that was kept from her. This theme is here for a reason, and there are so many different things we still need to learn about Charles’ father and what happened in the past. What was with the affair he had so many years ago? Why does that painting of him still exist.

We understand those saying that Charles’ father would be too old to still be alive on the show, but we’re not so sure of that. He could be in his nineties and still out there; remember that Leonora Folger has been established as close to that age herself within the world of the show. Charles’ dad has to be considered a lead suspect in the murder of Bunny, whether he did it directly or hired someone. He could be protecting a big secret about the painting; or, perhaps Bunny learned that he was alive in the first place. All indications do suggest that the finale is going to contain a big surprise — what bigger surprise than this? It would be even more shocking if it turns out that a big-name, legendary actor is playing the character.

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet about Bunny’s killer and there are a lot of different theories out there. This is just one to keep in mind.

