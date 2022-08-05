The Sandman season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 1 today on Netflix, can you expect The Sandman season 2 to happen? Or, are we already at the end of the road? Of course, there is a lot of different stuff to talk through here!

First and foremost, let’s point out where things stand now — nothing has been confirmed in regards to a season 2. However, there are countless reasons for optimism right now, starting with the fact that the Neil Gaiman source material has a passionate following. They are going to want to see the rest of this story play out, especially since the first season sets the stage for more. We’re just going to have to wait and see now if that actually happens.

If there’s one singular cause for concern here, it is Netflix’s reputation for canceling a lot of shows rather early on in their run — even some that come around with a lot of hype and are based on big properties. A good example of that is Cowboy Bebop — however, reviews for The Sandman have been much more positive than the ones that Cowboy Bebop got, and that gives us even more hope that Netflix won’t wait too long announcing that more is coming.

So provided that season 2 renewal happens, when can you expect to see it on the air? The ideal would be getting to see more either in late 2023 or early 2024, and it feels like there is plenty of time in there for new episodes to be developed. We do understand that the development process between seasons for Netflix takes longer than a lot of other networks or streaming services, and a lot of this is due to the fact that they stream all of the episodes at once. That is a part of their bread and butter, and we don’t see that changing.

