Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will we know by the Emmys?

It feels like we’ve been expecting a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date off and on for the better part of months. After all, there are so many reasons to suspect it is coming and coming soon! Remember that Apple TV+ gave people months of lead-up ahead of season 2, and we’ve kept hearing talk that the show will be back this fall. Plans can always change, but that’s the hope that we have been clinging to.

We know that one of the next major opportunities that we’re going to have to see the cast and crew together is on Monday, September 12, which is when the Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC. While Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and all of your other favorites are all filming the show together in the UK, we don’t get to see any of that! Instead, we’re just left to sit around and wonder 1) what they are working on and 2) if we’re going to be seeing the end of the road after season 3.

If there is one question that is worth asking right now, it is simply this: Are we going to know a premiere date by the Emmys? Given that we expect it at almost any moment, wouldn’t it be better if Apple were to just make an announcement official at this point? We certainly feel like that is the case.

So what could be standing in the way of that? It’s really all about timing. If the show isn’t out until November or pushed back until 2023, we can imagine a scenario where a date doesn’t come out in the immediate future. Otherwise, we are pretty confident that we’re going to be getting some news about it before the Emmys red carpet. We don’t think the cast and crew would want to be asked the same question about it a million times over.

(Of course, we say this knowing that they’ll probably be asked about the final season repeatedly if that is not confirmed. This is always weird to us anyway — do you really think that an actor is going to announce that randomly at an awards show red-carpet event?)

