Grey’s Anatomy season 19: What Ellen Pompeo would change

This week has absolutely been an enormous one for Grey’s Anatomy and Ellen Pompeo, as it was announced that the actress would have a scaled-down presence in season 19. She will still narrate the should and executive-produce, but will appear in less than half of the episodes as she takes on a project at Hulu.

Now, we are also getting some other quotes from Pompeo, with the subject being here what she would change about the medical drama moving forward. Speaking on her podcast Tell Me (per Variety), she explained that she would like to see some things play out differently when it comes to how the show handles serious issues:

I think if I had any desire honestly it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things. It’s like, we do one episode about let’s see … Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently and less sort of hit you over the head for just one hour and then we never talk about it again.

We do hope that certain parts of her quote here are not ultimately lost in translation, as we don’t think the actress is saying anything here about not wanting the show to tackle serious problems in the world today. Instead, she just wants there to be more of a flow in it where you see things presented in a more natural way so that they also stay in your head for longer.

So why doesn’t the ABC show do this? We’re sure a part of it is tied to them knowing that viewers don’t always watch every episode in succession, and they like to have a standalone quality to some of what they bring to the table. Still, we tend to think that there can be a happy medium in here somewhere…

