Dynasty season 5 episode 19 spoilers: The road to series finale

Following tonight’s new episode (the first of the past few weeks), you’re also going to see Dynasty season 5 episode 19 on The CW next week! Want to learn a little bit more about it?

First and foremost, we should note that there will be a certain bit of desperation for some characters. Fallon is desperate to save her charity, Liam is dealing with an internal struggle and for the writers, we tend to think that they are building quietly towards an endgame. There are only a few episodes left at this point! The hard thing is that after this episode (titled “But a Drug Scandal?”), it does appear as though the series is going on another short hiatus. It could return in September and at that point, we’ll get the home stretch of the series plus what is meant to be the series finale. We’ll have to wait and see what happens there, and if the writers were able to offer up any closure at all. (We know that The CW did inform a lot of shows that they could be canceled, which allowed the creative teams to prepare accordingly.)

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Dynasty season 5 episode 19 synopsis below:

HIGHS AND LOWS – As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join. Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519). Original airdate 8/12/2022.

