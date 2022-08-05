Black Bird season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 1 finale on Apple TV+, can you expect to see a Black Bird season 2 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road? There are a few different things we’re going to look at within this piece.

Now that we’ve laid the groundwork here, we don’t see a point in making you wait further for the bad news: Nothing is going to happen in regards to a season 2. From the start Black Bird was envisioned as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. There’s really only so much story that could be told here!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Instead of rooting for another season of this, we’d suggest you root for future collaborations between Apple and this particular cast and creative team. One of the things that we’ve seen more and more of over time here is a real willingness by streaming services to do these six or eight-episode shows that dive into a singular subject. It’s something that wasn’t anywhere near as prominent on broadcast TV or cable for so many years. These contained stories give you great performances, let alone some fascinating subject matter at the same exact time.

As of right, we’re just glad that Black Bird existed, and that there was a great venue to introduce these stories and also the characters who populated this world. We do think there’s at least a chance we hear about this show again come awards season, but as we referenced, this is an extremely competitive category these days! We’ll have to see what happens when we get around to the 2023 Emmys; the show premiered far too late in order to be eligible this time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Black Bird

Do you want to see some other shows like Black Bird come to Apple TV+ soon?

Or, do you wish that this particular story had been stretched out to cover two separate seasons? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







