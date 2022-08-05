Ink Master season 14 premiere date unveiled at Paramount+

For everyone out there eager to have Ink Master finally back after a long layoff, we have some great news!

Today, the folks at Paramount+ confirmed that on Wednesday, September 7, season 14 of the tattoo competition will be arriving at its new home. The series began at Spike, which later rebranded to the Paramount Network. It was canceled in 2020 as the network shifted their programming strategy away from reality TV fare, only to be revived at the streaming service.

With a new season is a significant amount of change. For starters, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte fame is coming on board as the new host — Dave Navarro will still be around, but as the apparent “Master of Chaos” who will turn up here and there to announce twists. There is also a new panel of judges, with Nikko Hurtado, former Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, and Ami James stepping in to evaluate the contestants.

There are a few other changes worth noting. This new season is only ten episodes (a drop from what we’ve seen in the past), and it will feature “fan-favorite artists will return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition.” Typically streaming services order fewer episodes of all of their shows, so it remains to be seen if this will be the format if the show comes back for a season 15. The lineup of artists has yet to be revealed, but we anticipate a lot of familiar faces from top to bottom.

The only thing we can say we hope for from this season is an even more competitive battle for the title, and also the show taking advantage of the streaming medium to become even more unfiltered and bold. Also, celebrate these artists’ creativity! Don’t limit them to challenges we’ve seen before.

