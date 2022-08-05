Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood: Early premiere date talk

Yesterday, the news was finally 100% official: There will be an Outlander prequel coming to Starz! The title here is Blood of My Blood, and we know already that there is a writers’ room set. Matthew B. Roberts, current showrunner for the flagship show, will be around in the position here also. The story will be focused around Jamie Fraser’s parents and the love that brought them together. There’s a lot of great stuff ahead, and the best news is that it being greenlit does not mean that the flagship show is ending. Roberts made that clear yesterday, as well.

Of course, for this article there is one specific question we want to raise: When could the new series premiere? Is it something to anticipate at any point in the near future?

In a word, we think the answer to this is no. Outlander proper is currently deep into production on season 7, and that is going to remain the #1 priority for the immediate future. The first eight episodes of it will likely arrive in the first half of 2023, and we’d be surprised if Blood of My Blood comes out before the second half. What would the point be in splitting the show up like this? The prequel will need to be cast still, let alone get into production.

With all of this in mind, we believe personally that the earliest we’re going to see the series back is when we get around to 2024. This could be a time when Outlander is on break, provided that it gets renewed for a season 8. Starz as a network would probably love to have a show in here to fill in some of the cracks, and this could do the trick for them and then some! We have faith the quality is 100% going to be there, even if it is clear already how a certain portion of the series is going to end.

