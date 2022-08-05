Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A new quirk to consider

Euphoria season 3 is absolutely not going to premiere for a long time; that is something that has already been made clear. The show only aired season 2 earlier this year and at the time of this writing, there is no official word as to when filming will begin.

We’ve said for a while that season 3 is most likely going to premiere in early 2024, but could a new wrinkle presented by HBO Max change it?

Yesterday, a lot of big news came out in regards to the streaming service, which is owned by new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. We know that there are plans in place for it and Discovery+ to eventually become one big platform, and that could happen at around the midway point of 2023. This could mean more content and a new name, and it also raises some more questions. Take, for example, how WB Discovery wants to properly launch it.

Is there a good chance that the premiere date of Euphoria could be pushed up so that it can be there when the new, still-unnamed service launches? We’re sure that there could be some discussions, but we don’t think when the dust settles that it will have a huge role. Ultimately, what we have come to see from HBO is that they are not ones to rush a show, and we certainly don’t think that is going to be the case here. Also, since Euphoria is an HBO original, it remains to be seen how much influence the streaming provider will have on its premiere date. We think that in the end, the network itself is still going to have final day.

Now, we just wish there was more about what the story will be coming up. That, at least for now, remains a mystery.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 3?

