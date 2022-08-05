The Challenge USA episode 6 preview: Tough choices ahead?

Are you ready to check out The Challenge USA episode 6 on CBS next week? We definitely think that things are about to become more chaotic.

A little over a week ago, we saw Big Brother players Kyle and Alyssa decide that they wanted to take a show at Xavier. They were successful, but we do think they lost some trust among other show alumni. Now, we think that Tyson has a BIG problem on his hands — he tried to get rid of Sarah & Leo but in the end, he failed. That puts him in a position where he’ll have to contend with not just Sarah, but also Ben and maybe others coming after him. He’s been the strongest competitor this season, and also has had the power to make a lot of big-time strategy decisions. He’s a forced to be reckoned with, but we know that anything can happen on this show any given week.

So what is going to happen coming up in episode 6? The synopsis below gives you at least a few clues…

“A Civil War” – In the wake of a shocking blindside, players scramble for power and a pair of underdogs must choose between creating chaos or playing it safe, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

It is important to note that it’s early in the competition still, and we do think you have to be well-aware of the fact that you’re with a different partner every week. Because of that, it’s riskier to take big shots; you could be stuck with a bad partner the very next week and the decision you made could come back to bite you in some significant manner. You have to be 100% prepared for that.

What do you most want to see on The Challenge USA episode 6 when it airs on CBS?

