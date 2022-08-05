Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Is September still possible?

Jack Ryan season 3 is supposedly going to premiere at some point this year, but could we see it sooner rather than later? Is it possible that the show could come out in September?

A little earlier in the year, we absolutely thought it was possible that this was when we’d get a chance to see John Krasinski and the rest of the cast back on the air. At the time of this writing, however, we are a little bit more pessimistic.

Why is this? A lot of it has to do with what we have seen in regards to premiere-date announcements for streaming shows over the years. Typically, they are announced more than a couple of months in advance, and we’ve still heard nothing about Jack Ryan. If the show comes back in late October or November (which is currently our guess), we could learn something more down the road. Think either later this month or at the start of September. Amazon has no real reason to hurry.

This brings us to the other factor that goes into this decision: Everything else Amazon has coming up. With them prioritizing the upcoming Lord of the Rings series titled The Rings of Power, we imagine that this is going to be their focus for September.

Just know that more Jack Ryan stuff is coming, and that includes a trailer and some further good stuff teasing what will be coming up next. This is a show stuffed full of action, and we don’t foresee that changing either in this season or season 4, which has already been ordered.

Do you think we’re going to see Jack Ryan season 3 premiere at some point this September?

Or, do you think it’s a sure thing that it is a little later in the year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other information all about the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

