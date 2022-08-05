NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: First crossover photo!

As we eagerly await the NCIS season 20 premiere on CBS come September 19, we’re happy for whatever news we can get. Today, that means a brand-new photo hyping up one big part of the episode: The crossover with NCIS: Hawaii.

We know that this is something that the series has been trying to put together for some time. While there was a crossover event in season 19, it was a little more incomplete. What we ended up getting there were some virtual appearances in part 1, whereas in part 2 Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law ended up heading to Hawaii.

This time around, Lachey and Jason Antoon are actually appearing in the flesh! You can see a photo of the two of them above alongside Law, Valderrama, Sean Murray, and Rocky Carroll. Both Jane Tennant and Ernie Malick could be rather useful in assisting the team as they take on a pretty significant threat in The Raven. We know that Alden Parker is currently in trouble, and the rest of the team both in DC and Hawaii could end up joining forces to both save him and take the Raven down.

For the record, multiple NCIS cast members are going to be appearing in the Hawaii episode, so that is one other thing to keep your eyes peeled for down the road. Expect a lot of action, plus a series of major twists. Originally we thought that the Raven could course through most of season 20 but now that we’re getting a crossover, it’s hard to know if that is 100% the case.

