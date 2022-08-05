Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 20: Jerry Springer!

Are you getting excited to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 20 coming on MTV? Will there be a mediation?

At the end of the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Mike “The Situation” doing his part to pay a visit to Jenni, thinking that it could help to smooth things over. Unfortunately for Mike, bringing pizza doesn’t actually do everything to mend fences. He still has some work to do, and he has to be prepare for that.

As we move forward into the next episode, we could see a couple of things that are surprising. First and foremost, is Ronnie about to have a larger role on the show again? At the very least, he’ll be turning up. Beyond that, though, we’re mostly curious about the appearance of Jerry Springer. What in the world is going on here? Does it really even matter? Well, we do know that back in the day, the talk-show host was the master of conflict resolution, among a number of other things including having a number of people fight on-stage. There is a reasonably good chance that there will be some references to that thrown in here.

In general, we are getting near the end of season 5 and on the basis of that alone, we are anticipating some pretty big moments. Also, where is the franchise going to go from here? It’s almost funny in a way that the revival at this point has lasted almost as long as the original show, but that speaks to where the cast is in their lives and also how much MTV is really relying on nostalgia these days. They need it in order to ensure viewers keep watching live!

Related – Check out more news on Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

Where do you think that things are going to go entering Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 20 on MTV?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do that, come back for even more updates on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







