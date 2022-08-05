Only Murders in the Building teams up with Selena Gomez makeup brand

Only Murders in the Building is in part super-successful because of Selena Gomez; wouldn’t it make sense for her makeup brand to team up with the show, as well?

In case you weren’t aware, Gomez’s Rare Beauty has a collaboration going on right now with the Hulu series, and you can see a tease for it at the bottom of this article courtesy of her official fan club. Given the already-iconic fashion of one Mabel Mora on the series, it makes a good bit of sense to expand upon that in the real world. (To view all of the products that are within this collaboration, be sure to visit the link here.)

From the start, the casting of Selena on Only Murders has been nothing short of brilliant, largely in how it has enabled Hulu to really access a younger demographic with a show starring otherwise two comedic legends in Steve Martin and Martin Short. Some of these older viewers may not have been as familiar with her singing or acting, let alone her makeup brand; this gives further attention to all aspects of her career. This is really a case of her benefiting from the show, while the show also benefits greatly from her.

At this point, we are beyond curious to see what the remainder of Mabel’s story will be. This is a woman who had a fantastic story alongside Theo on this past episode, but unfortunately, she failed to uncover the truth about the person who tried to stab her on the subway. We still need to learn who killed Bunny! Also, what gives with the painting?

What do you want to see from Mabel moving into the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Reply with a screenshot of your favorite scene in #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding Season 2 and you might get a surprise in your DMs 🕵🏻‍♀️👀 @OnlyMurdersHulu @rarebeauty #OnlyMurdersxRareBeauty pic.twitter.com/bEAgVYCgr3 — Official Selenators (@SelenaFanClub) August 4, 2022

