Physical season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale today over at Apple TV+, can you expect a Physical season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

The first order of business here is simply pointing out where things stand, and the news we have is fairly simple: Nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future of this show. It’s a little surprising given that season 2 got a greenlit pretty early on. We suppose there is a slightly different strategy that the streaming service is taking this time around, but we don’t think that there is any reason right now to be overly concerned. Unless Apple for whatever reason decides that they don’t want critically acclaimed dramedies anymore, the Rose Byrne series will be back. While we wouldn’t say that Physical has the profile of a Ted Lasso or a Loot, it is at least reasonably popular and has a dedicated audience.

Let’s assume for a moment that we have more of Physical on the way — when could it actually premiere? If you are looking for a specific premiere window, we would say that it will be back in the summer or fall of next year. Apple is still new enough into the streaming game that they wouldn’t benefit from putting their shows on extended breaks. That’s especially the case for ones with the slightly shorter run times; they can be binged quickly, after all!

Odds are, an announcement should be made on the future here at some point over the next couple of months; the service doing this in such a timeframe would work to ensure that Physical is ready again in the aforementioned window. We’ll just have to wait and see precisely what the future holds here!

