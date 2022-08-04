SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Is September off the table?

Is there still a chance for a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date at some point in September? Or, should we consider that now highly unlikely?

The first thing that we should really do in this discussion is point out firmly where we are right now. Filming has been underway for the Paramount+ original over the past couple of months, but nowhere in that time has the service unveiled any official premiere plans. We’re also in an era where streamers tend to announce premiere dates a month and a half to two months in advance. The earliest we could see the David Boreanaz drama coming back is in late September but at this point, even that is starting to feel out of reach and like some other options should be considered here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

To be specific, we think that October or November premiere dates are far more viable as to when SEAL Team should return. Either date would give Paramount+ ample time to not only premiere new episodes, but also get them edited together in post-production. We’d say to also expect a pretty substantial promotional campaign given that this is one of their bigger shows; it has done well enough for them to contemplate a movie down the road, even though there isn’t a lot of information just yet as to what said movie would look like or when it would air.

The biggest thing we can say about the future of SEAL Team is to expect at least some news over the next month — we could hear something more, for example, about some of what the cast is doing internationally. In general, it feels like this could be the most ambitious season we’ve had, even if it is fewer episodes than anything that we had previously over at CBS.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







