Stargirl season 3 poster carries with it simple message

The premiere of Stargirl season 3 is coming to The CW at the end of the month — why not celebrate in advance with a new poster?

If you look below, you can see the full-length version of the new key art revealed by the network, one that features the title character a.k.a. Courtney alongside a pretty simple message: “Keep your friends close and your frenemies closer.”

If we had to wager a guess here, this line is meant to be a pretty clear reference to none other than Cindy, Courtney’s former rival-turned-villain who could end up being a part of the Justice Society of America this season. The world of Blue Valley is changing, and we know that it is for Stargirl in particular. How can it not when you remember that Starman is in town? Joel McHale is going to be a series regular on the show for at least this coming season, and this will allow him the chance to teach Courtney and help prepare her to be a better hero than ever before.

The bulk of the questions that we DO have about Stargirl right now are very much related to its villains, as we’ve got questions aplenty about who some of those people are going to be. Mister Bones was strongly teased at the end of season 2, but so far the network has been pretty coy about what they choose to give away there. We do appreciate the element of surprise to some extent, but it would be nice to get a handful of details as well.

In general, we expect Stargirl to be the same fun, adventurous show as always — it needs to carry the torch more than ever before! We know now that The Flash is ending with season 9 and once it does, this show and Superman & Lois will be the only superhero shows left on The CW.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







