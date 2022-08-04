Succession season 4 spoilers: Sarah Snook teases Shiv, Tom

We know that Succession season 4 is currently in production and while there is no premiere date yet, there are reasons for excitement. How can there not be after the way that season 3 concluded?

Of course, one of the characters who should be in the spotlight in the early going here is Sarah Snook’s character of Shiv Roy, and for good reason. This is a woman who isn’t getting a place in Waystar Royco anymore, and she’s also been double-crossed by her own husband Tom. She’s now cast off on her own; maybe she will work with Logan and Kendall, but we don’t exactly think anything is confirmed there as of yet.

If you haven’t watched our Succession season 3 finale review yet, go ahead and do that below! After you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other insight about the series.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, newly-minted Emmy nominee Snook did her best to set the stage for what’s coming — albeit in a fairly cryptic way:

“There will be some fun locations. The first time in which Shiv and Tom encounter each other in season 4 was [an] amazing scene.”

The first part of that shouldn’t come as a shock. Succession is really a show about opulence. With that in mind, of course the cast and crew will travel! We know that production right now is taking place in New York City, but it won’t stay there most likely. Season 3 traveled to Italy, which was especially impressive when you consider all of the challenges that come with shooting during the global health crisis.

Of course, we imagine that season 3 will see Shiv making big decisions both personally and professionally, but we really hope that she evolves. It’d be nice to see her and her siblings fully develop their own thing, as opposed to just hoping for the best with their father.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you think is going to be coming for Shiv Roy moving into Succession season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates on what lies ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







