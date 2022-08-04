Evil season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Money’

Evil season 3 episode 9 is going to air on Paramount+ this weekend, and you may know already some of what makes it stand out. “The Demon of Money” is the last episode before the finale, and that in itself is a signal that it is going to be important.

So while there will be a larger narrative here with high stakes for some time to come, rest assured there’s going to be a standalone arc, as well — and it is one that could lead to some serious ramifications. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Evil season 3 episode 9 synopsis below right now:

The team investigates claims that a demon has been stalking people who have invested in a stock tip. The Entity asks for David’s help in transitioning Grace Ling back.

Of course, we imagine that the writers are going to have a little bit of fun with the “stock tip” part of this story, mostly in how this is an opportunity for them to riff a little bit on current events. There’s almost always a chance for them to have some fun with that! The stock market has become more of a hot topic for everyday Americans ever since different apps have made it easier to allow people to invest.

Aside from this, we would just say to prepare for some escalating danger, and also some big surprises that could put some of your favorite characters in a rather compromising place. We’re certainly worried that the finale could alter the course of the show forever! Sure, in some ways that may be good since you don’t want to always give us the same stories. We just don’t want anything to happen to characters we love…

