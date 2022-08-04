Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is September off the table?

We’re a few days into August and with that, more questions are inevitably popping into our mind about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. It is pretty much assured at this point that the Jason Sudeikis series will not be on the air this month; are we starting to get less and less optimistic about September, as well? The short answer to this is “yes.”

The most important thing to remember here is that like many other streaming services Apple TV+ likes to announce their premiere dates far in advance. Amazon did that for The Boys, for example, earlier this year. Meanwhile, Netflix did the same thing for season 4 of Stranger Things. If you think back to last year, Apple actually revealed the season 2 premiere date three whole months before it was released. That gives you a good sense of what they could do, though whether or not they do that remains to be seen here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

At the very least, we’re starting to think that the streaming service would be short-changing themselves if they were to premiere Ted Lasso within the next month and a half. There would not be a ton of ton of time to promote it and beyond just that, you’d be throwing it out there against the start of the fall TV season across all major networks. We’re sure that it could still perform well, but there is less promotional real estate that time of the year. The earliest feasible premiere date we could think of at this point is the final week of September, but we have said for a while that an October start remains the most feasible.

For a long time, the scuttlebutt has been that season 3 would be coming on the streaming service this fall and for now, we don’t see a reason to move away from that. If Apple does decide to delay the show, they’ll probably need to give out a larger announcement. It would be sad to hear, but it is better to know long in advance.

We could say the same thing about whether or not season 3 is the final season, but we don’t foresee that news coming anytime soon.

Related – Check out even more insight when it comes to Ted Lasso now

Do you think there is any chance that Ted Lasso season 3 could premiere in September?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stay put for even more news on the show. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







