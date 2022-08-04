The Chi season 5 episode 7 video: Emmett, Tiff need a plan

Tonight on the Showtime app The Chi season 5 episode 7 is going to be available — do you want a little more news about it now? This is an episode that could prove to be pretty darn emotional, let alone important for the characters of Emmett and Tiff.

The two of them haven’t exactly been getting along as of late, but there is one thing that is important for the two of them: EJ. They have to ensure that he comes first, and that’s some advice they get more of from his teacher in the sneak peek below. In this, they learn that EJ is having a big of a learning delay in the classroom and while she can help him to the best of her abilities, there is something more that needs to be done at home. They have to find a way to figure all of this out.

In general, you get in this preview another reminder of how Tiff feels about Emmett and Kiesha, and there’s obviously still a lot that needs to be resolved here. This is just a precursor for everything else that is coming within this episode, and it’s a reminder that The Chi is about more than just one relationship. It doesn’t speak in generalities. This is a show about life, and we say that in terms of the good and the bad. There are a lot of things that are focused on across the board, and the great thing about this series is getting to see so much of it explored.

Of course, we hope that Emmett and Tiff get on better terms by the end of this episode, let alone the season. There are still a few more stories to go after the fact, so we’re going to take our time in order to see how things play out.

