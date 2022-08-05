Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 5? (day 30)

Who won Head of Household this week in Big Brother 24? Obviously, there is SO much big stuff that could happen moving forward. The past two weeks of the game have been nothing short of fantastic, whether it be the formation of the Leftovers, the Ameerah blindside, or getting a chance to see Daniel make one of the worst moves imaginable with the Veto. This season has serious momentum, and we don’t think any alliance is locked in 100% for the rest of the game.

Of course, this HoH Competition is going to be what shapes the immediate future of the game, and we didn’t have a lot of confidence entering the episode that we would know a winner until later in the evening. The show needs content for their Sunday episodes, especially with no bonus competition or twist in there. We did see the presence of special mic picks in the storage room earlier, and that was a key indication that this comp could be a little more physical.

The BIG surprise tonight was that there was no competition that kicked off on the show tonight. It is being saved, in its entirety for the show on Sunday. The Festie Bestie twist is also still active, and Taylor is now officially a part of the group with Indy & Alyssa.

Once we learn more about the comp, we will have it for you here! Keep your eyes peeled.

