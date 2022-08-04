Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Nicole’s last afternoon (day 30)

In just a matter of hours the latest Big Brother 24 eviction show is going to be here — and yes, we absolutely know what is going to happen.

The most obvious order of business is that Nicole will 100% be evicted over Taylor this week. While we’re not sure the Leftovers will be a thing three or four weeks from now, it continues to be a dominant force right now. She’s tried every tactic in the book, including making it clear that 1) there will be a Battle Back (there isn’t) and 2) she will be back with a vengeance. None of that has mattered at all so far. She’s going to go, and even people like Alyssa are on board with it despite being on the outside of the alliance.

If were not aware already, we post multiple live feed updates every single day! If you don’t want to miss them, be sure to bookmark this page.

Other than Daniel, the person putting up more of a fight than anyone about all of this is Indy, who is claiming that Taylor will win if she makes it through this week. We do think she’ll have a good path to jury but beyond that, we can’t anything more. We love Taylor, but she’s a huge threat to win since she has an incredible story so far. It’d be tough to overcome what argument she could give at the end of the game. Indy continues to just dig her own grave, even if it’s unclear when she will actually be evicted.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It’s also worth noting that the microphone packs left in the house this afternoon are often the ones that are used for physical or water-based competitions, which could mean either endurance or something else that is messy in nature. We’d be totally game for something like this, provided that we have a chance to see it play out on the live feeds. That’s always going to make our experience so much better.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 24 tonight on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







