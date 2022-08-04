Manifest season 4 premiere date: What we know so far

We know that a Manifest season 4 premiere date will likely be announced at some point in the reasonably near future. Are we getting close? We tend to think so! At the very least, it is a foregone conclusion that on August 28 a.k.a. 828 day, we are going to see something more about the future. It mostly just comes down to what it is that Netflix wants to show off.

So while we wait for a potential big announcement, why not go ahead and share what we know so far?

Season 4 should premiere this year – There’s no reason to assume otherwise, especially since Netflix spent so much time working to save the show and investing in it. Giving it an unnecessarily long hiatus would only end up hurting it on some level.

It will be split into parts – From the moment that this was announced a 20-episode season, there was this assumption out there and it has since been confirmed.

Filming discussion – Remember that production has been going on for this show for a really long time. Easily, there should be enough episodes in the can at this point for Netflix to bring the series onto their surface.

Answers are coming… – But probably not all of the answers right away! This is the final season, so showrunner Jeff Rake and the entirety of the crew are working to ensure that there are no major loose ends here and everyone can get a clear sense of how the mystery will be properly pieced together in the end.

Will a premiere date be accompanied by a trailer? – We tend to think so, largely because there is a good bit of footage in the bank already.

In general, we are hoping for the show to be back in either October or November; if we get an announcement near the end of this month, that would feel like a pretty suitable promotional window.

