Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Blindside incoming? (day 29)

Tomorrow in the Big Brother 24 house, we are going to see either Nicole or Taylor leave the game … and we’ve got a good feeling who that is already. Also, we have a good feeling how some of the seeds are currently being planted.

We know that blindsides are fun, and that’s a part of what was so great the past couple of weeks as both Pooch and Ameerah were taken out in dramatic fashion. However, the Leftovers are realizing now that it’s not the best move in the world to repeat what they’ve already done if they want to build trust with people outside alliance.

Tonight, Turner worked to plant some seeds with Jasmine that Nicole doesn’t trust her and could target either her or Alyssa & Indy if she got into power. Since Ameerah did tell Jasmine not to trust Nicole & Daniel while leaving the game, there is some compelling juice to that … even if Nicole has had some in-depth conversations with Jasmine herself. She may want Taylor out, but she’s told Turner she will vote with the house and doesn’t want to be blindsided.

Meanwhile, Monte has told Terrance he’d like the vote to be as close to unanimous as possible, and we know that Terrance has been playing Nicole and Daniel on some level most of the week. He is eventually going to need to find consistent allies and develop more of a game; he’s not a full floater in that he’s playing all sides, and he’s also not coasting since he’s at least trying to play. Terrance is somewhere in between.

In the end, we expect Nicole to realize before tomorrow’s vote that she is getting evicted. She already suspects it anyway; there could be drama tomorrow, but it won’t be the same as what we’ve seen in the past.

What do you want to see happen on tomorrow night’s Big Brother 24 eviction show?

