The Challenge USA episode 6 preview: Sarah’s revenge?

Following what happened on tonight’s new episode, we 100% understand if you’re a little curious about The Challenge USA episode 6 next week. Why wouldn’t you be?

Based on what Tyson’s shocking decision to send Sarah into the Arena, we imagine that she is going to have a few things to say about that. The same goes for Leo, who apparently looked up to Tyson as some sort of big brother.

The promo for what’s coming up indicated that moving forward, alliances could be out the window altogether. There is a LOT of broken trust and people are going to start coming for each other. Tyson IS very much the biggest threat out there based on how well he has done so far, but that doesn’t guarantee him a spot in the Final! We’ve watched this show enough to know that one bad performance on the wrong day can more or less lead to you being out of the competition. The same really goes for Sarah, but we know that we wouldn’t want to compete with her. She is tough, physical, and has shown a real ability to dominate across several different seasons of Survivor.

In general, we’re starting to think that The Challenge USA is hitting its stride. In the early going, one of the big problems here was that we saw a lot of the contestants just stay true to their fellow cast-mates on various shows. Now, the game is more fluid, and people have to start thinking a little bit more about who they want to face off against at the end. We do have to give a little credit here to Cayla in particular, who showed an ability to read Tyson and saved her and Derek from going into the Arena. Who knows, though? They may have survived anyway.

