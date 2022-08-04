Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Can it go on with less Ellen Pompeo?

Earlier this week, there was absolutely some shocking news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy as Ellen Pompeo is taking on a lesser role. She will appear during eight episodes of season 19, but will remain on board as narrator and executive producer.

Will these episodes be all at once? How will she continue to be featured? There are a lot of questions here, with the biggest one being if the ABC drama can really sustain itself without her. There have been episodes without Meredith Grey before, but never for this sustained period. It’s also unclear if this will lead to Ellen being gone for good, similar to what we’re seemingly seeing with Mark Harmon on NCIS.

We do think there’s at least a chance for Grey’s Anatomy to tell more stories even when Meredith is MIA and have them be compelling. Pompeo has appeared less and less with the rest of the cast over the past two years, and maybe that was preparation for what we are seeing right now. The actress is off to take a new role on a Hulu project, and we don’t blame her — she’s given so much to this franchise.

For now, the #1 thing we hope is that some viewers continue to give the show a chance. The Grey’s Anatomy universe has shown with two separate spin-offs that the formal can work without Meredith; the challenge is that neither Station 19 or Private Practice have the character’s last name in the title. Viewers are just so used to Meredith being here that this won’t be an easy transition.

Yet, people DID say that NCIS would be canceled without Harmon, and it is currently filming season 20. We don’t think that anything has to be 100% set in stone here when it comes to the future of Grey’s Anatomy, even in spite of the news around Pompeo.

Do you think Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will still be successful even without Ellen Pompeo?

