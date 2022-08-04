Moon Knight season 2: Is filming underway with Oscar Issac?

Even though a Moon Knight season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Marvel or Disney+, is production already happening on the series? That’s a good question, and there are reasons to be thinking about it right now.

Today, questions starting to emerge about a renewal thanks to a video on TikTok (see here), which features a fan asking director Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac if they are making more of the series. Isaac’s response was both interesting and hilarious: “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

This video was later reposted by Diab himself on Twitter, which does give a little bit more credibility to everything that is going on here.

While it is a little strange that Disney+ wouldn’t just announce a renewal for the show (especially since they were JUST at TCA and San Diego Comic-Con), we are at least glad that something else seems to be in the works. The first season of the show was absolutely incredible and beyond just that, it ended in a way where there was clearly another story set up. Our hope, of course, is that we get more details on this season down the road. It’s always possible that Moon Knight the character eventually gets folded into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe but for now, there really isn’t too much of a reason to hurry that along. What matters the most is simply that we get more standalone plots for Steven Grant and his alter egos as he tries to better figure out how they can coexist.

If filming is underway right now on season 2, maybe there’s a chance that it comes out at some point in 2023 — but everything is still super-early here. It’s probably best to wait until Disney says something before we get too excited.

What do you think about the idea that Moon Knight season 2 could seemingly be on the way?

