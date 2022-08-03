Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Does launch window matter?

We know that Jack Ryan season 3 is coming to Amazon at some point — so what in the world is the streaming service waiting for? It’s an interesting question given that these episodes have to either be ready or close to it in post-production, and this is one of their marquee shows. The only cause for concern with it is simply that it has been almost three years since season 2 launched, so you have to be concerned that you have lost viewers along the way.

With that being said, you can argue it makes sense for Amazon to bring the show back as soon as possible. After all, we know Jack Ryan is ending with season 4! Why does it matter when the show comes out? Well, the truth here is that it still does. The streaming service is going to want to ensure that they get the return on their investment and beyond just that, they also have some reasons to be hopeful about the franchise’s future — there is a spin-off they are potentially going to look at down the road.

The launch window does matter for the show greatly, even with a marquee star like John Krasinski. They will want to give it the best possible chance to succeed! This is why Amazon is waiting, and why a premiere-date slot later this year, well after Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power makes some sense. They want the proper time to market it, and they also don’t want it to air too close to their other big shows. Remember that even before Lord of the Rings, The Boys was their big show for most of the summer.

All buzz out there suggests that season 3 will be premiering in 2022 so with that in mind, we’ll continue to stay optimistic for more news soon…

